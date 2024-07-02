Senator kicks off annual ‘Skoufis On Your Street’ Town Hall series

Senator James Skoufis (D-42) announced his summer series of conversations across Orange County known as “Skoufis On Your Street.” These annual Town Hall-style events are hosted in locally owned small businesses or community spaces, giving residents an opportunity to informally engage with Skoufis in their own neighborhood.

“Hearing from our neighbors about the issues that matter most to them directly informs the work my team and I do each day,” said Senator Skoufis. “It’s my pleasure — and my responsibility — to bring our office closer to our constituents, and to be accessible to those I serve.”

2024 “Skoufis On Your Street” stops include:

● Middletown: Monday, July 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tapped (22 Henry St, Middletown)

● Port Jervis: Tuesday, July 9, 12 to 2 p.m., Recreation Center (134 Pike St, Port Jervis)

● Warwick: Thursday, July 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Old Stone House Restaurant (21 Hathorn Rd, Warwick)

● Cornwall: Monday, July 15, 12 to 2 p.m., 2 Alice’s Coffee Lounge (311 Hudson St, Cornwall-On-Hudson)

Members of the Senator’s team will also be on hand at each stop to assist attendees with any state agency concerns, and to help connect them with appropriate resources. All attendees will receive a complimentary drink.