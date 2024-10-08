Second annual ‘Do It For Dale’ 5K announced

On Saturday, October 26, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. GWL Skatepark Corp. will host the second annual “DoItForDale!” 5K Run/Walk which will begin at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park taking a course through the village of Greenwood Lake. Registration time will take place at 8 a.m.; the race start time is 9 a.m.

Early bird registration runs until Friday, October 11 ($25); regular pre-registration from October 6 up until race day ($30) and in-person race day registration on October 26 is $35. Register early to ensure your t-shirt on race-day (guaranteed only for Early Bird registrants). After October 11 and up to race-day, registrants will receive their T-shirt via U.S. mail after the event.

Working in partnership with the village of Greenwood Lake and Super Race Systems, a professional race organizer, the event is open to both professional and fun runners/walkers. In addition to the commemorative T-shirt, all runners will receive a race bib and timing device with their registration.

All profits from the race will be donated to the GWL Skatepark Corporation, a registered 501c3 charity, in their continued efforts to raise the necessary funds to construct a professional concrete skatepark in Greenwood Lake. Last year’s event drew almost 150 runners, so register early to get your spot!

To register, visit gwlskatepark.com. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Jonathan Sismey @jonathan@gwlskatepark.com or by phone: 646-220-2645.

GWL Skatepark Corp. to-date has raised $103,000 in cash through grassroots events, donations and merchandise sales, and is the recipient of two separate grants through New York State which raises the needle to roughly $323,000. GWL Skatepark Corp. has entered into a design agreement with The Platform Group, a full-service skatepark consulting/design/build company and have received new conceptual artwork for the future GWL Skatepark that will be built in memory of Dale Hirrel, the Greenwood Lake teenager tragically killed in April 2016. Dale Hirrel was a popular local youth who loved skateboarding and always dreamed of having a skatepark in his local town.

For more about GWL Skatepark Corp’s efforts or just inquire about the initiative and how you can help, visit the website above, email info@gwlskatepark.com, or follow their social media accounts: @gwlskatepark (Instagram and Facebook).