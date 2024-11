Boy Scout Troop 38 is now taking orders for its annual holiday wreath sale. Wreaths are $25 each and are hand-assembled by the scouts.

Those interested can email warwicktroop38@gmail.com with their name, number of wreaths, payment method, and delivery address.

The Troop can accept cash or checks made out to “Troop 38 Warwick”. Venmo payments may also be accepted.

Wreaths will be assembled by the scouts on Nov. 25 and will be delivered between Nov. 25 and Dec 1.