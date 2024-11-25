School district breaks down $19.5M capital project proposal

As it hopes to make some much-needed repairs and improvements to its buildings and infrastructure — as well as improve its security system — the Warwick Valley Central School District is seeking district voters’ approval next month for a $19,544,469 package of capital projects for this school year.

According to a flyer to be mailed to voters, the administration expects New York State building aid to cover $11,805,112 (nearly 64%); the district’s capital and repair reserve funds would cover the $7,739,357 remainder.

At the school board’s regular monthly meeting held on November 7, Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach presented a list of the various projects:

• Security upgrades, such as the hardening of 100 interior doors at the high school, middle school, and the elementary schools. The doors will have bullet-resistant glass and window film at an estimated cost of $550,000.

Leach said this project will bring in a half million dollars. He added, “We want to educate the public on recent work that’s been done,” but continued that this money is “complementary to that work.” This district will use “an additional $500,000 reimbursement from Safe Act funding for these upgrades,” per the district’s flyer.

• Roofing upgrades, at a total cost of $8,130,159, will include 110,600 square feet covering the old junior high school wing, science wing, media center, agriculture classrooms, new and old gyms, pool and weight room at the high school; 21,500 square feet at the middle school/district office, replacing the original built in 1998; 11,500 square feet at Park Avenue Elementary, portions of which are from 2000 and 2010 and are leaking; 24,000 square feet of the 45,000-square-foot Kings Elementary building (currently leased by Grace Community Church), due to leaks; and the 19,000-square-foot roof at the Pine Island Elementary building, also due to leaks.

• Plumbing used for heating and air conditioning at Sanfordville and Park Avenue elementary schools at a cost of $1,100,000.

• Replacing damaged sidewalks district-wide, at a cost of $135,000.

• Electrical improvements to the high school’s main electrical panel, built in the 1950s, at a cost of $1,000,000.

• Replacing unsafe bleachers at the high school and middle school, at a cost of $1,250,000.

• Plus, construction management, architect fees, and other expenses estimated at $3,179,310.

Why a vote in December?

Per the district’s flyer, “By approving a capital project in December, voters are allowing the district to send out a request for bids and begin the work sooner. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) currently has a 40-week or more backlog in approving capital projects after voter approval, so it is important to act now.”

The district will have a public hearing on the vote on December 2, with the vote itself to be held on December 10, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

District residents may make their choice at one of the following polling locations: District 1 – Pine Island Elementary building; District 2 – Dorothy C. Wilson Education Center; District 3 – Kings Elementary building.

Other business

Leach said that he met with State Senator James Skoufis regarding a potential state law that would ban cellphones in classrooms. “There should be as much local control (on this issue) as possible,” he said, adding that phones should be put away during class time. He also acknowledged “shared realities” of kids generally having their phones with them practically at all times.

Leach added that he feels a bit more latitude should be given to responsible, nearly adult 17- to 18-year-olds, provided that the devices don’t detract from class time.