School budget results: Florida Union Free School District

Voters approved Florida Union Free School District’s proposed school budget of $26,991,617, including a tax levy increase of 1.75 percent for the 2025-2026 school year.

Unofficial school budget election results are as follows:

Yes: 213

No: 60

“Proposition Two: Resolution for a New Capital Reserve,” was also approved by voters. Unofficial results are:

Yes: 214

No: 58

Voters were also asked to select two members to serve on the board of education. Incumbents Lori Gorcsos and Rob Andrade ran unopposed and were re-elected.