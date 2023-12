The highly anticipated Warwick Center for the Performing Arts’ Nutcracker ran for three days at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. Directed by Melissa Padham-Maass, the annual production of the Tchaikovsy classic included students from the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, Fei Tian College at Middletown, Northern Academy of the Arts, and community members along with professional guest artists.