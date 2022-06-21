Save a life, or two or three, at the Red Cross B’nai Torah Shul blood drive

If you have the ability to save a life, you are required to do so, according to Jewish tradition, says Tepper Saffren, spokesman for B’nai Torah Shul. He notes that the means will be easily accessible at a blood drive on June 27, 2-7 p.m., at the synagogue. A single blood donation saves two or three lives, says Saffren.

“It’s an incredibly easy process and the trained professionals at Red Cross make it simple, safe, and rewarding,” he says. “Speaking of rewarding, not that any reward is needed for a good deed, but you do get a free pint of ice cream for donating.”