Sanctuary for Floyd fans and farm animals

To many in the Warwick Valley, Blue Arrow Farm is known as a magical destination for live music and performing arts — where audiences gather beneath open skies to enjoy unforgettable shows in a scenic countryside setting.

On a cold winter’s night in late January, a large crowd of fans jammed the performance venue in Pine Island to listen to Almost Floyd, one of the finest tribute bands of the British rock group, Pink Floyd.

Almost Floyd has carved out a unique place in the world of Pink Floyd tribute bands by going far beyond simply playing the songs —they recreate the full immersive experience of a live Pink Floyd concert. Formerly known as Terminal Frost, the band rebranded to better reflect its mission of delivering an authentic, high-fidelity tribute to one of rock’s most iconic groups with a meticulous attention to sonic detail and musical nuance.

Their expansive repertoire spans Pink Floyd’s most celebrated albums, including “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Wall,” “A Momentary Lapse of Reason,” and ”The Division Bell,” allowing audiences to experience the evolution of the band’s legendary sound in a single performance.

Almost Floyd’s performances are built around a large, seven-piece dedicated lineup that mirrors the richness and complexity of Pink Floyd’s live shows. Featuring multiple lead vocalists, guitarists, and instrumentalists, the group delivers the layered textures and emotional depth that define Pink Floyd’s music. Band performers include Rob McCann and Anthony Martino on lead guitar and vocals; Jason Petrolle on drums; Joel Pirard on keyboards and vocals; Al Archibald on bass; Chase Cassidy and Greg Munkelt on saxophone; and Doreen Munkelt on vocals, who create a powerful ensemble sound rarely matched by tribute acts.

But beyond the stage lights and applause at Blue Arrow lies a deeper story, one rooted in compassion, stewardship, and a lifelong commitment to helping animals in need. At the heart of Blue Arrow Farm is its owner and founder, Don Oriolo, a lifelong creative force whose career has spanned art, music, publishing, and entrepreneurship.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Oriolo grew up immersed in creativity as the son of legendary animator Joe Oriolo, co-creator of iconic cartoon characters including Felix the Cat and Casper the Friendly Ghost. From a young age, he was encouraged to draw, paint, and play music, developing talents that would shape both his artistic career and his philanthropic vision.

After his father’s passing in 1985, Don Oriolo assumed stewardship of the beloved Felix the Cat franchise, successfully guiding the iconic character into new generations through international licensing, merchandising, and creative ventures. Felix also became Oriolo’s artistic muse, inspiring numerous books, paintings, and even guitars that celebrate the timeless charm of the character.

Among his music industry accomplishments are writing Jon Bon Jovi’s first charted track, as well as signing major artists such as Meat Loaf and Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam. A lifelong musician himself who first performing publicly as a teenager in New Jersey, Oriolo’s deep emotional connection to music remains a driving force (under the name “Felix and The Cats”) behind the vibrant performing arts scene now thriving at Blue Arrow Farm. Yet perhaps Oriolo’s most heartfelt legacy can be found in the rolling pastures of Blue Arrow Farm itself.

What began as a personal vision of refuge evolved into a nonprofit horse rescue and animal sanctuary, offering a safe, loving home for horses and other farm animals who have been abandoned, neglected, or surrendered due to hardship. Guided by a professional team of trainers, therapists, and barn managers, the sanctuary provides comprehensive rehabilitation and wellness care. Many animals arrive in need of serious medical attention that requiring weight restoration, hoof repair, or treatment for critical conditions – and are patiently nurtured back to health with compassion and expertise.

For some animals, Blue Arrow Farm has become a permanent sanctuary. For others, once rehabilitated, the farm works to place them in caring adoptive homes, ensuring each animal receives a second chance at a healthy life. The farm’s commitment to rescue extends beyond its own grounds. Blue Arrow Farm actively supports other animal welfare organizations.

What makes Blue Arrow Farm truly special is its unique harmony of culture and compassion. The performing arts events hosted on the property bring the community together while directly supporting the sanctuary’s mission. Guests who arrive for music often discover the inspiring stories of the animals living peacefully across the land, creating a powerful connection between entertainment and purpose.

Today, Blue Arrow Farm stands as a living reflection of Oriolo’s lifelong creative spirit and generous heart — a place where art, music, rescue, and land stewardship come together. It is more than a venue, or a sanctuary. It is a testament to how passion can be transformed into lasting positive impact for both people and animals alike.