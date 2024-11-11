Saint Stephen’s Turkey Trot registration now open

For the second year in a row, the Saint Stephen’s CYO basketball program will be hosting a Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Last year, as least 400 runners participated. According to the organizers, this year, the course is a little different, as it will travel down and back on Sandfordville Road. The course is open to runners, walkers, strollers, children, and leashed pets.

Profits from this race help support the CYO program. Last year, the teams were able to play in various tournaments like the January Jam in Westchester and the Saint Martin’s Poughkeepsie Tournament.

“Our teams are successful and have brought many Orange County championships and Arch County championships to Warwick in the last three years!” the organizers shared. “These funds also help the teams in many other ways and we are so grateful to all our past and future runners for their support.”

This year’s Turkey Trot will start at Saint Stephen’s Parish at 74 Sanfordville Road on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best Thanksgiving or basketball attire.

For those who sign up prior to race day, the cost is $32.80; day-of signups will be $40.

For more information or to sign up, visit bit.ly/4elNT9z.