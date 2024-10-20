S.S. Seward weight room gets an upgrade

Recent renovations and upgrades have completely transformed the S.S. Seward weight room, according to the school district. The space features new rubber flooring, new ceiling tiles, walls with mirrors and inspiring messages, and an abundance of new equipment.

“We have three new multi-adjustable benches, a customized half squat rack, a dumbbell set, kettlebell set, custom-made rubber plates, a stationary bike, elliptical and treadmill,” shared physical education teacher and athletic director Joe DiMattina. He added that more equipment will be arriving in the coming months.

The weight room will be used by physical education classes, athletic training classes, and sports teams.

“We’re able to do a lot more now that the weight room has been renovated,” said Kendall Dazi, a student in the athletic training class. Dazi shared that her class has been doing workouts targeting certain muscle groups to understand how to strengthen them. She especially likes the new atmosphere in the room due to the changes because “it makes the room feel less intimidating and more welcoming.”

“The goal is for students to build healthy habits. Having the ability to use a weight room with instruction gives them lifelong skills for physical wellness,” said Principal Michael Maesano. “We want that to be a source of pride for kids, so the area they are doing those activities should help foster that sense of pride.”

Jaxon Chiavaro finds the new mirrors helpful. “You can watch yourself while you’re working out and adjust your movements to make sure you’re using proper form. It’s all about mind-muscle connection.”

Chiavaro plans to apply what he’s learned in the weight room when working out with others. “I want to help family and friends,” he added.

The opening of the weight room was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the August Board of Education meeting.