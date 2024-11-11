S.S. Seward students participate in career shadow days

It’s hard to know as a high school student exactly what working in a career field of interest will really look like. Eleventh graders at S.S. Seward Institute are taking advantage of career shadow days to give them an insider’s perspective.

This opportunity comes after the career exploration and inventorying students do in 10th grade. “In each grade we try to focus on something career oriented to help them make the best decisions possible,” shared teacher Barbara Scheibling, who organizes the shadows. “The experience opens their eyes and allows them to confirm their ideas, find out if a certain career might not be for them or give them more information to consider.”

Autumn Montanez never considered a career in forensic science until her family pointed out how she seemed to take an interest in the subject and spoke about it a lot. “I had a great ninth grade science teacher who inspired my love for science,” she shared.

When she expressed this interest, Scheibling immediately suggested the Mid-Hudson Satellite Crime Laboratory (MHSCL) in Newburgh.

At the lab, “they showed me forensic machines, explained the chemical processes that happen to samples, discussed wavelength graphs and other charts,” she explained. “This experience definitely confirmed my interest and showed me that I want to dive deeper into the field,” Montanez added.

Isabelle Cooper’s experience also confirmed her interest, but in the field of education. After spending the day in Golden Hill kindergarten and third grade classrooms, Cooper said, “It was a great experience. I know I want to teach, but I wanted to see what elementary grades might be the best fit for me. This experience showed me that I really enjoy the youngest grades.”

She enjoyed helping the kindergarteners with tracing their letters and the third graders with the difference between fiction and nonfiction.

For Cesear Cabrera, the experience gave him more to think about in the field of radiology.

At Mid Hudson Imaging, Cabrera worked with a technician and radiologist who told him about the field. “I got to see a couple of studies, including an endoscopy, a CT scan with contrast, and an X-ray,” he shared, adding that the field is very competitive and in high demand. “I also learned about the opportunities for growth and specialization within the field that I didn’t know about before.”

Artist Quinn Janata’s shadow day helped him network with other professionals in the comic illustration field. While exploring Comic Con with his family, Janata showed his portfolio to artists and got feedback.

A highlight of his trip was meeting an inker for DC Comics and asking him questions. “I learned about the variety of skills you need to be successful as an inker,” Janata said.

In their senior year, students have the opportunity to explore internships that expand on their interests before graduation.