S.S. Seward seniors take cultural trips

S.S. Seward Institute’s top 10 seniors are taking enriching trips to sites in New York City and the Capital region as a reward for all their hard work, the school district shared.

The students have visited New York City museums, saw the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway and painted pictures on the grounds of the Olana State Historic Site, all with an educational underpinning. Teacher Barbara Scheibling noted that the goal of these monthly trips are to broaden students’ horizons beyond what they see in Orange County.

“A lot of times this is the first time they’re seeing these places,” Scheibling said. “It’s giving them more insight to other cultural experiences that they might not get otherwise.”

The trips are sponsored and coordinated by Orange-Ulster BOCES.

Senior Malina Grove listed “Hamilton” as her favorite trip so far. “It was just an awesome opportunity that I probably never would’ve experienced otherwise,” Grove recalled. “It was my first Broadway show and I had such a fun time.”

For Elizabeth Scheuermann, going on trips like these allow her to see New York City landmarks like St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree that she would not normally be able to.

“It was surreal getting to walk around the cathedral and experience it,” Scheuermann said about St. Patrick’s. “I rarely go to the city, so I enjoyed getting to see the Rockefeller tree on our way to see ‘Hamilton.’”