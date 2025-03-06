S.S. Seward’s National Junior Honor Society welcomes new members

S.S. Seward’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) welcomed 14 new members during a Feb. 18 induction ceremony.

Each inductee received a certificate and lit a candle on a table decorated with a NJHS banner. Twelve of the 14 inductees were seventh graders who have been involved in charitable endeavors for two years prior to being involved with NJHS.

“Some of them work closely with animals, a lot of them are volunteering at the local church and food pantry,” NJHS adviser Nicole Sullivan said of the inductees. “It’s cool to see because they’re so young.”

What Sullivan appreciates most about the ceremony is that it is largely student led. The chapter’s executive board members give speeches and teach the inductees about NJHS pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

“It brings them all together,” Sullivan said. “It shows that they are the leaders of their club.”

For the upcoming months, NJHS members have expressed interest in organizing food and school supply drives, which benefit the wider community and the school district.

The organization is open to seventh and eighth graders who have a 93 GPA and are involved in community service. Students can apply to be part of NJHS during the next school year. A faculty committee reviews applications to determine if students meet the NJHS criteria based on their leadership and volunteer experience.