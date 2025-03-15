S.S. Seward Mock Trial Club celebrates Women in Law Day

“There are no boundaries that can stop us from doing what we want to do,” said senior Amy Hernandez as she reflected on the inspiring experience of attending the “Women in Law Luncheon” to commemorate Women in Law Day on Wednesday, March 5.

The S.S. Seward Mock Trial Club was invited to the Orange County Supreme Court Courthouse to participate in a special luncheon dedicated to educating young women about careers in the legal field. Established several years ago, this event aims to showcase the opportunities available to women in law and to empower the next generation of female legal professionals.

“Being able to see so many amazing and successful women inspired me,” Hernandez shared. “As someone interested in working in the legal field, this trip opened my eyes to the different career paths I can pursue. It also reminded me that no matter what challenges come my way, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

At the luncheon, students heard from more than two dozen women working in the legal system, including court recorders, officers, clerks, law firm owners, legal aid workers, attorneys, and judges. Each speaker shared their personal journey — highlighting the challenges they faced, the work they do, and the rewards of a career in law.

“It was a great way to not only learn about different jobs in the legal system but also to feel encouraged,” said junior Tahnia-Marie Rucker. “Each panelist had a different story — some overcame incredible hardships — and yet they still reached positions they love. It showed me that setbacks don’t have to stop you from pursuing your dreams. It was such an inspirational experience, and I hope to go back next year!”

Following the panel, students enjoyed lunch and had the chance to network with the professionals they had just heard from.

“The luncheon was very intriguing,” said junior Autumn Montanez. “Even though I’m not planning to go into the legal field, listening to the different perspectives of women in law was incredibly inspiring. I especially enjoyed hearing from the stenographer because my mother has a degree in stenography. It’s fascinating to see that it’s still a relevant and valued skill.”

“With March being Women’s History Month, events like this serve as a powerful reminder of the resilience, dedication, and success of women in all profession,” Mock Trial advisor Dom Pascullo, said. “With the expanding challenges that women face in our society, celebrations like this inspire our young female students as they prepare to enter the world. We are especially grateful to our co-Mock Trial legal advisor, Brittany Kessler, who invited us to this event and has been an incredible resource as Seward enters the Mock Trial tournament for the first time in school history.”

The Mock Trial team will compete on Saturday, March 22, at Orange-Ulster BOCES.