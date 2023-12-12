S.S. Seward announces November Art Students of the Month

The S. S. Seward Institute, part of the Florida Union Free School District, recently honored the following students for their skill, passion, and focus in a variety of artistic disciplines.

Alexander Vargas

According to the school district, Vargas has a strong work ethic which resonates with those around him. His artwork is detail oriented and he currently has a 100 average in studio art.

Madison Bailey

Bailey was recognized for staying on task. Her ability to get the job done correctly and efficiently sets the example for all her peers. She brings a positive attitude and perfect classroom etiquette to all her rehearsals.

Linda Huggins

This year as a sixth-grader, Huggins became a new member of the Select Choir. She also attends The Rock Underground music school in Pine Island, where she performs regularly.

Blanca Melchor Tenorio

An eighth-grade artist, Melchor Tenorio has developed her skills over her time in middle school. The school district described her as hard working, with an eye for detail and always willing to experiment with new and different materials.