$!Rules and risks: Local police urge parental oversight of e-bikes

“E-bikes are powerful machines. They can travel at high speeds, demand quick judgment, and require the same level of awareness and responsibility as driving a car,” Hopatcong, N.J., Chief of Police Meghan McCluskey said in a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page. “Too often, we see children who may not yet have the maturity or experience to safely handle these responsibilities.”

McCluskey released the statement after her police department responded to an accident between an SUV and two boys on an e-bike on Oct. 3. The SUV was making a left turn onto Lakawanna Trail in Hopatcong while the boys were riding an e-bike on the sidewalk in the same area. The e-bike came off the sidewalk and struck the SUV on the driver’s side fender, and both riders were ejected from the bike. The driver of the e-bike had on a helmet and was released to a parent despite abrasions to his head and leg. The passenger, however, was not wearing a helmet was transported to the hospital after with a laceration on his lower torso.

McCluskey addressed parents directly in her statement: “I am reaching out today not only as your Chief of Police, but also as a mother,” she said. “This is where I am begging you as a parent to step in. Please take a hard look at whether your child is truly ready for this responsibility. Make sure they wear a helmet, obey the rules of the road, and most importantly, that they have the judgment and maturity to make safe choices.”

Kids do carry a greater risk of injury. According to a study by PubMed, children age 10-13 years old account for 44 percent of e-bike injuries.

And as micromobility vehicles became more popular in recent years, injuries surged. As e-bike sales increased 269 percent between 2019 and 2022, e-bike injuries rose 293%. During the same timeframe, electric scooter injuries spiked as well with 88% increase according to Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health.

The Village of Goshen, N.Y., police department has “received growing concerns from the community regarding e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-dirt bikes,” according to Police Chief Ryan Rich, who urged parents to make sure their children understand and follow e-bike laws. “We’ve seen a rise in reckless operation, unsafe speeds, operation on sidewalks, and in some cases unlicensed operation.”

Village of Chester, N.Y., Police Chief Timothy McGuire said the most important thing, on top of wearing a helmet, is for parents to “have a conversation with your child about responsibility of ridership and the safety of themselves and others.”

While local departments are enforcing traffic and safety violations, Hopatcong Chief McCluskey warned parents that “enforcement alone cannot prevent tragedy.

“I urge you: Do not wait until an accident happens to your family or your child’s friend group. Intervene now. Set limits, supervise their riding, and have the difficult conversations. Together, we can reduce these risks and protect our children. Your help is essential. We cannot do this without you.”

Rules of the road: E-bikes, e-scooters and more

Sources: trafficsafety.ny.gov, dec.ny.gov, dmv.ny.gov;

Chart: Molly Colgan and Christina Scotti