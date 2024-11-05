Rotary seeks winter gear donations

As the cold weather settles in, Warwick Valley Rotarians spring into action to help those in need. For many people in the community, staying warm throughout winter can be a struggle without enough warm clothing. “Our mission as Rotarians is to serve and uplift others, and we’re committed to helping as many people as possible during this time of need,” shared Joyce Perron of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club. Over the past few years, the club has collected over 500 coats, hats, and gloves, bringing warmth and comfort to individuals and families across the region. “This year, we’re hoping to surpass that number and make an even bigger impact,” added Leo R. Kaytes, a past president of Warwick Valley Rotary.

Supporting Keeping Hudson Valley Warm is easy for anyone who wants to help. Community members are invited to donate gently used coats, hats, and gloves at several convenient drop-off locations throughout the Warwick area, including Leo Kaytes Ford, Warwick schools, the Albert Wisner Public Library, Village Hall, Town Hall, and St. Stephen’s Church by November 29.

Your generosity will make a difference in someone’s life, bringing warmth to those who need it most. Whether it’s a coat, a hat, or a pair of gloves, every item counts. The Warwick Valley Rotary Club encourages everyone to come together this season to help spread warmth, kindness, and support throughout the community.