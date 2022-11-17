Rolling V Bus Corp.’s Sarahbeth Corbin named ‘Heart of the Industry Employee of the Year’

Originally, Sarahbeth Corbin studied to become a math teacher. But she found that even more than teaching students in class, she was intrigued with getting them to and from school safely, comfortably and on time.

That led to a career with Rolling V Bus Corp., which she joined as a bus aide in 2004. Now an Assistant Operations Manager at the South Fallsburg company, Corbin recently received the statewide “Heart of the Industry Off-Road Employee of the Year” award, given to exceptional employees of members of the New York State Bus Contractors Association.

“It is an honor to get an award for what I love doing,” Corbin said. “We come to work each day dedicated to providing the highest quality service and transporting students reliably and safely. It is gratifying to be recognized for that.”

The annual awards are given to employees of the association’s member companies “who have served the industry with distinction,” according to the association. Honorees “epitomize quality of service in and outside the school transportation industry,” the organization said. “These employees add to the quality of life in New York State by giving more than is expected from them to work and community.”

“We are ecstatic that Sarahbeth has won this award. She very much deserves it,” said Rolling V Executive Vice President Nick Vallone. “Sarahbeth’s attention to detail and her commitment to the safe, reliable transportation of children speaks to the ‘Heart of the Industry.’ She has earned her stripes working in conceivably the most challenging transportation market of our industry, and she continues to earn them every day.”

Along the way, Corbin has pursued and completed many industry and professional certifications and other courses. She has taken Dale Carnegie courses; has become a 19-A certified examiner, who can assist companies in complying with bus driver certification regulations; and has trained as a school bus driving instructor. Most recently, she became one of the first state-certified third-party testers administering private road tests in New York State.

“Over the years, Sarahbeth has filled many roles in our family organization from upstate to New York City,” Vallone said. “She is always eager to go where she is needed most to help our organization meet our commitments and ultimate goals of providing prompt, professional and personalized transportation services.”

Rolling V is a family-owned and managed full-service transportation company based in South Fallsburg, N.Y. Rolling V has provided safe and dependable transportation for more than 50 years.