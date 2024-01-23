Rogowski Farm owners grapple with devasting kitchen fire

Rogowski Farm in Pine Island, a popular vendor at many area farmers markets, including Warwick’s, recently suffered from a disastrous kitchen fire, and are now looking to rebuild. The fire destroyed much of their kitchen, including the equipment used for their market goods, as well as their seed supply. Farm co-owner Cheryl Rogowski described the damage as a “total loss” and expects the rebuild to take about a year.

In response to the fire’s impact on the farm, many local organizations have come together to help Cheryl and Sue Rogowski in their time of need. Members of the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market put together a GoFundMe, seeking to raise at least $10,000 to help with repairs. Cheryl also told The Warwick Advertiser that their seed supply will be replenished thanks to various good Samaritans as well as the folks at High Mowing Seed Company.

“It’s early enough that we anticipate no major interruptions and plan to keep moving forward,” Cheryl added.

Rogowski Farm, established in 1955, is known to many Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market patrons for providing quality produce, including radishes, lettuces, carrots, onions, leeks, herbs, and more. Much of their produce is derived from heirloom varieties, making the loss of their seed supply that much more devastating. They also create a variety of baked goods that were made right in their home kitchen.

In their writeup, the GoFundMe organizers noted the Rogowski’s commitment to the communities they serve. “Sue and Cheryl are always cheerful and gracious and caring, taking time with each customer and sharing deep wisdom about cooking techniques and recipes. Their knowledge runs deep in farming and they are very influential in the farming world, especially in the Hudson Valley. In 2014, Cheryl Rogowski won the MacArthur Genius Grant for her vital work leading the way in Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs) and the New Farmer Development Project. Cheryl and Sue have always committed themselves to uplifting the community and local food at the center of their work. And now they need our help, let us give back to them!”

In addition to helping with kitchen repairs and equipment replacement, the GoFundMe funds will also go toward renting commercial kitchen space, among other household expenses, so that they may continue their work as they rebuild.

The fire was extinguished with the help of many area fire stations, including those from Pulaski, Florida, Goshen, Unionville, Warwick, and Johnson. Cheryl also expressed gratitude to many area first responders and community organizations that lent a helping hand, including EMS units, the Warwick Police, the fire police, the American Red Cross, The Warwick Hope Chest, and many family and community members.

“Thank you for the support, which is giving us the strength to go forward. There aren’t enough words to express our gratitude to you all,” Cheryl added.

The Rogowski Farm GoFundMe has so far raised over $7K; it can be found at the following link: bit.ly/42c9fBY. For more information on Rogowski Farm, visit rogowskifarm.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.