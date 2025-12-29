Ringing in 2026 Warwick Valley-style

New Year’s celebrations are rich with universal symbolism, but in the Warwick Valley, they take on a distinctive character shaped by landscape, history, and community life, particularly as we prepare for the country’s historic 250th celebration next year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, the community celebrates its own hometown New Year’s tradition — Apple Eve — at Railroad Green, beginning at 11:30 p.m. and culminating with the dropping of the apple at midnight. Everyone is invited to ring in the New Year, with noisemakers and enjoying the moment with friends, neighbors, and family.

The iconic apple made its debut in 2017 as part of the Village’s Sesquicentennial celebration. Since then, Apple Eve has become a beloved local tradition — and a great way to welcome the New Year.

Historically an agricultural region, the Valley has long associated winter with rest and planning, not stagnation. The New Year becomes less about instant transformation and more about setting intentions that will take root when the land awakens in spring. At Pennings Farm, however, guests are invited to ring in the New Year with big music, bold energy, and the return of the legendary Keg Drop countdown. This year’s event includes a full-blown Masquerade Party and a dance floor that will not quit. Featuring Uncle Shoehorn, this party will bring the heat with funky, theatrical sets that ignite the crowd and keep the dance floor on fire all night long. Expect costumes, pageantry, and pure musical mischief from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — complete with artistically curated jams, tributes, and infectious grooves that pull you in and never let go.

Celebrating the New Year at Greenwood Lake this year will feature the group Vinyl Tap at Cove Castle. Vinyl Tap is the Hudson Valley’s premier high-energy, female-fronted rock band, bringing the raw power and timeless vibe of ‘80s and ‘90s rock to life. Vinyl Tap is known for their dynamic stage presence and electrifying performances. Ring in 2026 with us at one of the Hudson Valley’s hottest waterfront spots! Guests can expect a full night of 80s/90s rock energy, big vocals, and a packed dance floor as we count down to midnight. With a ticket price at $155 per person, guests can enjoy four hours of an open bar together with a full buffet dinner to accompany the live music and evening’s festivities.

Meanwhile in Florida, revelers will have a choice of venues ringing in the New Year: Barrel 28 restaurant will feature food and drink specials, live music and a champagne toast at midnight; Mattingly’s Tavern will feature a live simultaneous celebration in Dublin, Ireland from 4-7 p.m. Cork Wine Bar will offer a special New Year’s Eve Trivia contest at 7 p.m. with a $39 Prosecco and Cheese Board, and on Union Corners Road guests at the the new Fence Road Farm Brewery will be entertained by the DeLear Brothers band who will be performing from 4-7 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a large screen simulcast from Dublin, Ireland of the ball drop in that city, while the merriment at Fence Road will continue well past midnight.

Warwick’s New Year’s celebrations often emphasize a balance between community over spectacle — bonfires, town gatherings, historic inns, churches, and local music rather than massive commercial events. This reflects a regional value: continuity matters as much as novelty. Many families return to the same places year after year, reinforcing the idea that the New Year is not a rupture from the past but a renewal of shared bonds — between neighbors, families, and generations. New Year’s becomes a time to measure progress not just by personal goals, but by stewardship — of land, tradition, and community.