Revamped gas station, mini mart planned for Route 1

The Warwick Town Planning Board questioned the motive behind altering the plans to reconfigure a Pine Island gas station, during the December 19 meeting. The original application called for the construction of a new 3,700 square-foot gas station, mixed-use mini mart and apartment resident at 642 County Route 1. A Gulf station currently sits at the site. However, during the meeting, the board was informed that the applicant no longer wished to include the apartment. Instead, the space which would occupy the second floor of the existing building, would be used for storage, office space and a breakroom for employees, the representative for the applicant said. The first floor would serve as a retail space.

The planning board asked whether the retail space would include tables and chairs and wondered if the applicant was seeking ways to make up for the revenue lost from no longer having an apartment. They also wondered if the second floor was already occupied by a resident, which the representative could not confirm.

Because of the change in plans, the planning board requires the applicant to submit a revised application and new form for SEQR review.

Other applications

The board declared its intent to serve as lead agency for SEQR review of a proposed plan to build a solar panel array and three-lot subdivision on County Highway 1 in Pine Island. The review is required because of the applicant’s plans to disturb 10 or more acres of land. Furthermore, the applicant must appear before the Zoning Board of Appeals to request certain variances.

An application for the construction of a four-bedroom, single-family dwelling on Demarest Road raised questions as to why planning board approval was needed for the project. Planning board attorney Robert Krahulik speculated that the concern may be due to the site’s proximity to a pond, and noted that the public hearing may reveal unknown issues. The board agreed that a site inspection was needed and set the public hearing for the next available agenda.