Residents asked to aid in identifying lead service lines

The village of Warwick has entered into an agreement with engineering firm Barton & Loguidice to conduct an inventory of the village’s water service lines to determine the presence of lead. This assessment is to cost no more than $535,770 and is part of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for the Lead Service Line Inventory for assistance in the amount up to $575,770.

Jason Denno, a representative from Barton & Loguidice, provided an overview of the inventory process to the Warwick Village Board via video conference. He explained that the federal law mandates all communities do a lead-service line assessment and that inventory is due on October 16. He noted that his firm has made considerable progress and that this is only the beginning of the regulatory process.

“It’s an enormous task. We’re implementing the best we can. We recognize the public health and water quality impacts,” said Denno.

Denno provided an overview of how B&L is collecting data and what residents can do to aid the inventory process. He shared that the firm is looking to send residents postcards that provide a link explaining why the assessment is happening and what is being looked for. It would also include information about the mandate from government and what B&L is doing, and include a survey that residents can complete and submit photos through to help with the inventory collection. Denno said he would need the support of the village of Warwick IT department to connect this link to the village website.

The board expressed support for the public outreach campaign and gave suggestions on how to boost participation and understanding of the importance of the project. They noted that the public needs to know why the inventory is being conducted and why that information isn’t already known. The board also called for the outreach to be more direct in telling consumers it is in their benefit to participate in the survey and to inform them that if lead is found in the service lines on their property, the village would apply for funds to pay for their replacement. The board also agreed that the photos of lead service lines should be placed at the top of the page as a visual hook and a tool to help people see how to identify service lines. Other outreach suggestions included providing information at the farmers’ market.

Denno acknowledged that not everyone will participate in the survey and provided an overview of other forms of assessment his firm was doing to determine the presence of lead service lines. This includes reviewing existing records and any documentation the village has on main and service lines. In addition, the inventory would include the use of technology that uses magnetic waves to determine the material of the pipe. Denno explained that this technology is less invasive and can be performed quickly, with 10 to 12 homes surveyed in a day. However, he noted that it is an emerging technology and other forms of assessment, including potholing to excavate certain areas for testing, are required to meet federal standards. He explained that the inventory would focus on dwellings built before copper lines were mandated in 1986.

Other business

During the meeting, Mayor Michael Newhard acknowledged the challenges posed by the online summer recreation sign up process. He thanked Warwick Village Recreation Director Ron Introini for his efforts in controlling the situation and undoing the issues, noting how impressed families were with how organized the recreation department has been.

The board also announced that Village of Warwick residents who have not yet paid their village taxes can do so without penalty through July 1. Bills can be viewed and paid online via the village website, by mail or in person during Village Hall business hours.