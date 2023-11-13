Repair Café returns to Warwick

Have a lamp that needs rewiring or a sock that needs darning? The Hudson Valley Repair Café will be returning to Warwick on Saturday, November 18, at the Senior Center behind Warwick Town Hall (132 Kings Highway). Experts will be on hand to repair a variety of items, including wooden furniture, small appliances, electronics, housewares, clothes and textiles, lamps and lighting, crockery, toys and more. You’ll also find “repair coaches,” such as electricians, seamstresses, mechanics, knife and tool sharpeners, and all-purpose fix-it pros with superior technical skills.

This is a free community event where anyone can bring their local broken items to be repaired and gain new life, instead of having them add to landfill waste. The service is limited to two items per person to ensure that more people have a chance to get their items repaired. However, gas or propane-powered items are prohibited.

As part of November’s Repair Café, the organizers are also asking participants to bring a non-perishable food donation (boxed or canned goods only) to help support the local food pantry. The Repair Café will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18; the last repair will be accepted at 1:30 p.m.

For questions or to donate to the greater Repair Café Hudson Valley movement, which is organized by Sustainable Hudson Valley, visit repaircafehv.org.