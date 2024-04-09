Rep. Ryan’s ‘C.A.R.E.S.’ van to make two local stops this month

Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18) will be bringing his Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) van to Greenwood Lake Village Hall (18 Church St., Greenwood Lake) on Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then later in the month, on Tuesday, April 23, the van will stop by Warwick Town Hall (132 Kings Highway, Warwick) between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The van, staffed by caseworkers from the Congressman’s team, provides direct assistance to constituents across the district, distributing information on everything from passports to Social Security to flood recovery assistance.

Congressman Ryan’s C.A.R.E.S. van assists constituents of NY-18 in accessing earned benefits, such as Veterans’ Affairs benefits and Social Security, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, and issues with federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service.