Rep. Ryan honors Terry Anderson on House floor

On Thursday, May 2, U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan (D-18) in a speech on the Housse floor, honored Greenwood Lake resident Terry Anderson for his journalistic integrity, status as a Vietnam War veteran, and his humanitarian work.

In 1985, Anderson was taken hostage by Hezbollah while working in Lebanon as a journalist for the Associated Press. He survived nearly seven years of captivity and torture before being released. He went on to champion numerous humanitarian causes, including fighting veteran homelessness in Orange County on the board of the Rumshock Veterans Foundation. Anderson died on April 21 at the age of 76.

“Terry represented the very best of the Hudson Valley – he was an American hero in the truest sense of the word,” said Ryan. “Seven years in captivity couldn’t dampen his spirit, or lessen his desire to leave the world better than he found it. Whether building schools for children overseas, or combating veteran homelessness in Orange County, Terry’s life was one of selfless service. We are all lucky to have known him – his impact on the Hudson Valley will be felt for generations to come.”