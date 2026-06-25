Renovated Mountain Lake Park Pool now open daily through September

Mountain Lake Park Pool in Warwick, which has been opened on weekends only since May 23, can now be enjoyed daily through September.

Residents and guests who visit the park will notice a brand new kiddie pool designed for use by the smallest swimmers, along with improvements to the property’s facade and safety features, and new picnic tables.

These upgrades and more were made possible by a $750,000 grant secured by State Senator James Skoufis in partnership with the Town of Warwick.

To celebrate this achievement and officially mark the “re-opening” of Mountain Lake Park Pool, Skoufis joined Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Warwick Village Mayor Mike Newhard, town employees and residents at the pool on June 24 for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Investing in community and recreational spaces has always been a priority for me,” said Skoufis. “A public pool can be far more than just a place to cool off in the summer, and Warwick’s facility is truly a cornerstone. I was delighted to secure this grant and I’m proud to work with municipal partners like Supervisor Dwyer and Mayor Newhard, who I can always count on to deliver on these types of projects. It’s wonderful to think of the generations of Warwick families who will benefit from these efforts.”