Remembrance ceremony honors veterans

A remembrance ceremony for Veterans Day was held on Nov. 11 at the Greenwood Lake American Legion Post #1446.

The ceremony was officiated by Charles Taylor and was opened with Skyler Clifford singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Speakers included Post Commander Vincent Hallinan and Greenwood Lake Mayor Thomas Howley. Clifford closed the ceremony with “America the Beautiful.”

The ceremony was well-attended by many groups including the ladies auxiliary, first responders, girl boy and cub scouts, Lions Club, and the village board of trustees.