Rec salaries to stay the same

Warwick -- Village recreation salaries will remain as approved in the 2025-2026 budget but the Village Board agreed to considered increases in the future after a discussion at the Monday, May 5 meeting.

The summer recreation staff salaries approved in the budget were $11.50 per hour for first-year instructors, $13.50 for second-year instructors and the assistant directors, $18.50 for program directors and health directors.

In a correspondence dated May 3 addressed to Mayor Michael Newhard and the board, village Recreational Director Ron Introini proposed increasing these salaries so the village can stay competitive with similar rec programs in the area.

Introini proposed raising salaries to $13 per hour for first-year instructors, $15 per hour for second-year instructor, $18.50 for assistant directors and $20 per hour for program and health directors.

“I believe this incentive will keep our quality employees interested in continuing to work in recreation rather than finding a lower level job that pays minimum wage. The current recreation pay is not competitive for a current high school or college kid,” wrote Introini, who claimed 75 percent of the current program of health directors, who have worked in the program for at least 10 years, have not received a raise since 2021.

In the letter Introini acknowledged the pay increase would result in an estimated $6000 deficit and said additional revenue would come from changes in fees and the removal of the sibling discount.

The board agreed salary increases were warranted, while expressing their dismay this issue wasn’t raised during budgeting season. They also questioned whether the program fee changes would be enough to cover the $6000 deficit cited by Introini and discussed reviewing the matter with the Village Treasurer.

In other park news, Trustee Carly Foster advised residents and visitors to the village to be aware of changes coming to Veterans Memorial Park. At the meeting, the board accepted the proposal from KaN Landscape Design for work on the park’s Patriot Path. Other anticipated changes to the park include a skate park, pump track and kayak launches.

Inspired by the village of Monroe, the village of Warwick is hoping to provide support for local businesses through its Experience Warwick Valley Passport program. Passports can be picked up at any of the 30 participating village establishments, Foster explained These businesses provide a sticker when someone shops or dines with them. Depending on the number of stickers received, participants can exchange their passports for a chance to win a prize, with those who receive all 30 stickers eligible for an experience valued at more than $1000.

Residents were advised to be mindful of local tree laws and to contact the building department before removing any tree on or near their property. Trustee Thomas McKnight reminded residents that the village does have tree removal regulations, which account for various factors including health and size of the tree and whether it is considered a village tree. A village tree has its own set of guidelines and cannot be pruned or removed by property owners. Anyone who suspects a village tree is in poor condition should contact the village DPW.

Newhard emphasized the village’s commitment to maintaining Warwick’s status as a “Tree City.”

“People come here and they are amazed at how beautiful of a village we have and part of that beauty are the trees that we have throughout the entire village,” said Newhard.

The village of Warwick, in agreement with the town of Warwick and the town and village of Chester, objects to the proposed closing of Exit 127 off Route 17, a key access point for the village of Sugar Loaf in Chester, as well as Warwick. Newhard shared that Exit 127 is the only one along 17 that mentions Warwick and encouraged residents to attend the public hearing held by the state DOT on May 6.