Rec facilities becoming crowded

Concern that crowding at the town’s pools and other recreational areas is caused by non-residents with town passes prompted discussion at the Thursday, May 15, Woodbury Town Board.

Voicing his concerns about residents’ ability to enjoy Woodbury’s pools and parks in the summer because of crowds of non-residents, Stephen Gargano of Central Valley asked if more could be done to prevent homeowners from renting their properties to large groups. He pointed to Scarsdale and to Greenwich, Conn., as examples of communities that would not allow their single-family homes to be rented out by multiple families and suggested Woodbury initiate a “poison pill” to discourage this from happening in the town.

Gargano said by imposing more restrictions on renters and limiting access to town recreation, visitors will be less interested in renting those properties and potential buyers will be less likely to purchase homes for seasonal rental income. He suggested those residing in each rental should be listed on the lease and be required to provide some form of identification to receive park passes.

Supervisor Kathryn Luciani responded by saying town Parks and Recreation Director Joseph Gianzero does review who is living in the town’s houses and requires renters to provide an Orange and Rockland Utilities bill, a valid driver’s license and a copy of their lease. She also said the town’s refuse department notices when a single-family home is using more than the allotted number of pails for recycling and garbage and will have the building inspector investigate. She encouraged community members to inform the building inspector of unusual activity, such as excessive cars in the driveway, explaining that unless a complaint is lodged, the town can’t investigate the matter.

Gianzero said he contacts the Building Department if he suspects too many people are residing in a property at one time and that what the department decides to do is up to them. He added that he reviews the leases and if he feels something is wrong, he won’t give out the passes. He also said the town sells a lot of guest passes, which could contribute to large crowds at the town pool and other recreational areas.

In grant news, the town is applying for a Community Development Block Grant to fund ADA renovations of the senior center bathrooms. Town Engineer Jason Pitingaro invited the community review the drawings his firm Pitingaro and Doetsch Consulting Engineers of Middletown have done for the project and said renovations would begin in June.

In addition, the town received a tourism grant of $4,999. Councilmember Brandon Calore, who submitted the grant application on behalf of the town, thanked the Orange County Department of Tourism for awarding the grant to the town three years in a row. He said the grant allows the town to support local businesses and help them achieve the American dream.