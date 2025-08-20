Quenching thirsts at the Lakeside Farmers Market

It was a hot August Saturday in Greenwood Lake when Lu’s Lemons first appeared at the Lakeside Farmers Market and began quenching the thirst of market-goers as customers visited the other vendors, deciding what to take home with them as a treat for family or friends.

According to Mayo Clinic, Citrus fruits, including oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits and clementines, are an excellent source of vitamin C. And vitamin C supports your immune system, which plays a role in maintaining healthy skin, bones and blood vessels. Vitamin C also improves absorption of iron when consumed with plant-based sources of iron, such as beans, lentils, leafy green vegetables, tofu and blackstrap molasses.

Lu’s recipe for the perfect lemonade began with owner Frances’ daughter who was in nursing school at the time. She wanted something to do during the summer time, and so she started a business at the Middletown farmers market. They start with fresh lemons and limes, slice them, then they are cajoled and squeezed until the juice is expressed into a generous 32oz. container. A which a modest amount of pure cane sugar is added, followed by ice and spring water.

After adding the lid, Frances shakes the mixture while the customer waits for a delicious satisfyingly cold drink that is sure to please real lemonade afficionados. She offers fresh limeade as well, together with a dizzying array of all natural, Kosher syrup flavors to enhance the flavors of your favorite drink.

“The name ‘Lu’ is a combination of my dad’s name which is Luis and my grandson’s middle name which is named after my dad, Luis. We love the community and we love to see everybody come out and support us,” she said.

Lu’s Lemons was an apparent hit this past Saturday because Frances ran out of lemons.

The Lakeside Farmers Market, open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features local vendors from nearby communities that offer fresh, homemade and locally grown produce, orchards, artisan crafts, and homemade baked goods, yogurts, prepared foods, and other items, like fresh picked sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, zucchini. For more details, log onto GWLNY.org.