Primary and early voting info

The Commissioners of Elections would like to inform voters that a Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 and poll sites will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If your town/city and registered party has an election, please take advantage of Early Voting prior to Primary Day.

Orange County will be participating in Early Voting for the June 2025 Primary Election. Voters will have the ability to exercise their right to vote during a nine-day period before Election Day at any of the four locations in the County.

The following sites will be open to process any Democratic, Republican and Conservative eligible voters in Orange County:

The City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St., Newburgh; The City of Middletown Senior Center downstairs), 62-80 W. Main St., Middletown; and the Caroline Building, 23 Hatfield Lane in the Town of Goshen.

Early Voting will be conducted daily at the four locations during the following dates and times:

*Tuesday, June 17, 2025 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

*Wednesday, June 18, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*Thursday, June 19, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Friday, June 20, 2025 – 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

*Saturday, June 21, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Sunday, June 22, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For a list of Orange County offices to be filled, sample ballot, and voter look-up/information, log onto www.orangecountygov.com/elections. Contact the Orange County Board of Elections at (845) 360-6500 or email elections@orangecountygov.com.