Pride event offers unity, support despite protests

The Village of Warwick erupted in color and excitement on June 11 as people celebrated Warwick NY Pride, an annual LGBTQ+ event that promotes diversity, love, and support with the community.

The celebration started 12 years ago with help from co-founder Dannie Sinisi, who brought numerous year-round LGBTQ+ and youth adult programs to the area. The Warwick Valley Community Center has since taken over hosting and producing the event along with contributors including co-organizers Karen Thomas and Melissa Shaw-Smith, the Town and Village of Warwick, first responders, and more.

“When there was an opportunity to meet with the Warwick Valley Community Center, I took it,” Sinisi said during the event’s pride show. “Every single one of you that showed up today in the face of adversity does that for yourself as well as the greater community and it’s meaningful that we don’t let fear stop us.”

In the days leading up to this year’s celebration concerned residents, protestors harassed and defamed the event and organizers by replacing event signs with fake, misleading ones and creating fake web pages to spread anti-drag and anti-pride messaging.

“For days we’ve been harassed and trolled on social media over our drag queen performers. There’s even an event page for the protestors. We’ve had to move part of the public event so that the police can control the situation better,” a resident who asked to remain anonymous said.

The animosity did not deter residents from celebrating, as this year’s Warwick NY Pride had the biggest turnout the event has ever seen. Participants gathered at the Warwick Valley Community Center around 11 a.m. for a pre-parade party where they ate brunch, danced, and fostered a positive space for all.

“I think it’s wonderful, I love the atmosphere and support,” said Julia, a Cornwall resident and member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention who requested that her last name not be used. She added that celebrating pride is great for people to express themselves and find supportive communities.

Funkrust Brass Band led the crowd down the parade route that wound from the community center to Veterans Memorial Park. Over 500 people marched through the village and filled the streets with music and cheers.

“It’s a terrific festival, everything about it is wonderful,” said Christine Stage, the chairman of the Warwick Democratic Committee, adding that celebrating diversity helps reduce the stigmas against LGBTQ+ groups.

The celebration entered its final phase at 2:30 p.m. as residents entered Memorial Park and watched a pride show hosted by Drag Queen Eve Starr (also known as Chuck Ragsdale) on stage, with music direction from Paul Loese. The speakers and performers included Acting Out Playhouse, Luisa Fuentes, Alexandra Haines, and Mayor Micheal Newhard.

“Thank you everyone for coming out, it is truly a show of force and a show of community,” Newhard said. “Every day, we should be reaching out and helping out neighbors and helping our friends and understanding and listening. Because that’s really what it’s all about. It’s really putting yourself aside, putting your ego away for a minute and listening to how other people see the world through their lens. And that will make you a better person.”

Despite the protestors, Warwick NY Pride turned out to be one of the biggest pride celebrations in the local area as it brought hundreds together to express themselves and stand strong against the hatred that they and others face.

“This specific event this year was shrouded in a hate smear campaign by bigots and narrow-minded individuals who chose to make the decision for the community that there was no place not just for drag here at the Warwick Pride Parade, but for inclusion and prideful community,” Ragsdale said. “And today, we showed that there is no place for that kind of hate in our community, or in any kind.”