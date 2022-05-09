Prevention Coalition recognizes WVHS senior for healthy behavior leadership

For “demonstrating exemplary drug and alcohol free behavior to his peers,” Warwick Valley High School senior Dylan Moshier was recently recognized by Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, said Francesca Bryson, Coalition coordinator. Dylan is president of WVHS Students Against Destructive Behavior, among other activities aimed at promoting healthy behavior.

“Dylan is a valuable asset to his peers, his school and to our coalition,” Bryson said. “He has helped us by volunteering at multiple events. He rallied his peers to sign red ribbon week pledges to stay drug and alcohol free. He participated in our trunk or treat event. He helped organize and hand out swag and promotional items at the Escape the Vape Cornhole Tournament, and he organized and facilitated the Mock Crash this year.

In response, Dylan said, “To me, being a member of S.A.D.D. is not just a check in the box on a college or scholarship application. Educating myself and others on ways to stay safe, healthy, and escape/avoid dangerous situations is something I’m very passionate about. Drinking and using drugs is very dangerous, and I feel as though not enough of my fellow students realize that. Every person we reach is potentially another life saved. That’s why S.A.D.D.’s mission means so much to me.”

