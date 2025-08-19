Positive survey responses could lead to new multi-use rink

Bolstered by strong community support, the Town of Warwick is applying for a grant to create a multi-use rink at the Warwick Town Park off of Union Corners Road.

During the Aug. 14 Town Board meeting, Recreation Director Samantha Walter said the town received positive responses to a survey on the potential rink, noting a large interest in a learn-to-ice-skate program. The rink currently only functions as a roller hockey rink and is in disrepair, Supervisor Jesse Dwyer reported.

Dwyer said the positive feedback from the survey will help the town’s application for a $3.8 million state Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRICS) grant to convert the rink to a multi-use, year-round rink, accommodating roller hockey, ice hockey and other recreational activities.

With the summer season wrapping up, the town is set to begin work on refurbishing Mountain Lake Park, which includes fixing the old pools and constructing a new one, Dwyer reported that while the biking component of the planned bike/hike trail connecting Hickory Hills Golf Course with Cascade Road is complete, the hiking portion has been delayed due to difficulties finding special logs for a new bridge over Long House Creek. Dwyer said the town was able to get these logs as of the time of the meeting and expects the project to be completed by the end of the month. An official ceremony to mark the opening of the trail will likely happen in early or mid-September, Dwyer added.

In other park news, Dwyer reported that the tennis and pickleball courts at Pine Island Park have been restriped and he encouraged residents to use and enjoy them.

Dwyer later acknowledged the impact of town and state road work on local traffic. He reiterated his past assertion that all the town’s culvert replacement work will be finished by Sept. 5., but the state’s Route 94 paving project includes lane closures along the road throughout the Town of Warwick. Dwyer further noted project-related delays in the Town of Goshen and reminded residents to give themselves time when traveling in or around Warwick being mindful of the workers and pedestrians.

The town’s quest for much-needed funding for repairs to the Wickham Sewer District was aided by the news that the town meets the qualifications to apply for grants. Dwyer explained that while this doesn’t mean the town will receive any grants, the town is guaranteed zero-interest loans if it needs to borrow money to cover the $16 million in repair costs, which could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest.

Orange County is offering up to 50% in matching funds for open space and community preservation, Dwyer reported, adding that the process appears much simpler and will enable more farms and open space properties to apply for funding. The town is working with the county on many applications, including five that are currently active, he said.