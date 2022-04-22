Poetry, history and Beatles music at reflection for peace event

Yom HaShoah, is a day of remembrance for the Holocaust. Rather than remembering through grievance alone, says synagogue spokesperson Tepper Saffren, “We want to hold a reflection for peace. Everyone, no matter religion or religious, is welcome to celebrate.”

That will be on April 27, at 7 p.m.

Refreshments, poems and Beatles tunes will “highlight characteristics of the day,” said Saffren.

Also, a congregant who was born in a displaced persons camp in Poland after his mother survived Auschwitz, will tell a family story.

If you want to bring food or drinks to share, it should be Kosher. This event is free, though donations are appreciated to keep synagogue doors open.

Formerly Congregation B’nai Torah and Jewish Community Center of Greenwood Lake, “B’nai Torah Shul has a new face, a new feeling, and a renewed ru’ach (spirit),” said Saffren. “We are a spiritual center for the community, regardless of spiritual or religious affiliation. All are welcome.”

B’nai Torah Shul, 14 Lakes Rd., Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Phone: 845- 477-3716