Playing Together Being Together celebrates fifth anniversary

On Saturday, May 30, approximately one-hundred and fifty people gathered to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Playing Together Being Together (PTBT) at Three Pines Nature Space, located at the Warwick Valley Community Center.



Melissa Reali, founder and owner of PTBT, started the business from a desire to support parents of young children. What began during the pandemic as a pod of like-minded parents and their children has blossomed into a large community that serves dozens of families each week. The core mission of PTBT is to help build executive function skills through child-led play while providing caregivers and children social-emotional support for all the moments life has to offer. Reali takes inspiration from numerous sources including Becky Bailey and Conscious Discipline, child-led play, being in nature, the use of loose parts instead of toys, music and play.

For the past several years, Reali has also taught a very popular class for parents and young children at the Albert Wisner Public Library. PTBT runs ten-week sessions throughout the year at the Warwick Valley Community Center. For more information, email PlayingTogetherBeingTogether@gmail.com or visit playingtogetherbeingtogether.com.