Planning board reviews proposal for mixed-use retail, office, residential and recreational development on Route 94

Several residents attended the Town of Warwick Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, April 15, to learn about the Blain Town Square project. The project proposes developing 38 acres of land on the southern side of State Route 94, near Warwick Turnpike, for mixed-used retail, office, residential and recreational spaces.

Due to the number of residents in attendance at the meeting, Chairman Ben Astorino directly addressed the crowd before discussing the proposal, understanding that many residents may have concerns. He emphasized that the board is in the early stages of the proposal’s review.

“Right now we are on step one of probably 964. We are just in the initial stages. I want everyone here to understand; no action will be taken tonight. No action will be taken, quite frankly, for a while,” said Chairman Astorino.

Town planner explains SEQR process

Town Planner Max Stach explained to the public the phase of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process that the project is currently in. The SEQR process is a multi-step process that requires state and local agencies to determine potential adverse environmental impacts.

“This applicant has said from the outset it is likely to have a significant adverse environmental impact, there’s no contestation of that,” said Stach.

Stach explained that the applicant would be entering into the second phase of the SEQR process, which involves the preparation of a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) after one or more significant adverse impacts have been identified. That document will look at the various areas of environmental significance, as well as offering alternatives to the proposed action that will meet the applicant’s objectives.

“Tonight, I have prepared for the board’s consideration a part two, part three and a positive declaration of environmental significance. A positive declaration in SEQR’s parliaments means that it is positively going to have a significant adverse impact, it is not a statement that this is something good or bad,” said Stach.

Before the EIS is completed, a scoping document has to be provided by the applicant, which has been completed by the Blain Town Square applicant’s team. The scoping document identifies the areas that need to be studied through the SEQR process and in the EIS document. It will be subject to review by the interested public, as well as any involved or interested agencies, such as the Health Department, the New York State DOT and the New York State DEC.

Public hearing scheduled for June 3

“There will also be an opportunity for the public to come here and speak and provide input on what this scoping document should contain. A scoping document is not the EIS, it is the prescription for needs to be studied in the EIS, so it’ll sort of take the shape of the initial outline or the table of contents for that future document,” said Stach. “That will be the first opportunity for public input.”

The opportunity for public oral comment on the scoping document will be held on June 3. However, residents may submit written comments to the Planning Board at any time before that date.

“You don’t have to wait until June 3 to provide comment, you can start providing comment tomorrow by writing. If you wish to speak and provide oral comment, that opportunity will come on June 3,” said Stach.

After the final scope is completed, an EIS will be drafted. A motion was proposed to extend the period for the board to finish the final scope from 60 days to 91 days. That would push the amount of time to prepare the scope to July 15.

“It will be prepared in the applicant’s perspective, this board will review it against that scope to make sure that everything we asked them to put in there is in there, and then this will be provided to the public for public review,” said Stach. “You get to comment at the scoping meeting about what should be in the EIS, the second meeting, you comment on what is in the EIS. When we’re talking about coming together and talking about this EIS, we’re probably looking at fall.”

Board determines project has multiple, potential environmental impacts

The individual on behalf of the Blain Square Project applicant spoke about the 38 acre parcel that would have nine proposed structures. It would be a mixed-use commercial retail, office, residential and recreational space. There are four proposed two-story retail structures with apartments on the second floor. There is also a proposed recreational field with an accompanying indoor facility.

Planning Board Member Dennis McConnell made a motion to accept the parts two and three and make a positive declaration of environmental significance. Multiple potential impacts in relation to environmental significance were identified in the resolution, including impact on land, impact on surface water, impacts related to flooding, impact on plants and animals, impact on agricultural resources, impact on aesthetic resources, impact on historical and archeological resources, impact on open space recreation, impact on transportation and impact on energy.

Chairman Astorino encouraged the public to reach out to the board with any questions, and emphasized transparency as the project continues.

“Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Social media is a great thing; don’t think it’s the end-all. If you want the facts, contact us. We have no problem giving you the facts. That’s what we do, that’s what we’re here for,” said Chairman Astorino.