Pine Island Chamber of Commerce names Theresa Glowasczewski ‘Citizen of the Year’

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Theresa Glowasczewski has been named Pine Island Citizen of the Year; Melani Ortiz Aguilar and Matthew Morgiewicz are recipients of this year’s Youth Achievement Award.

Glowasczewski, affectionally known as “Theresa Glow,” is a lifelong resident of Pine Island and has dedicated countless hours in support of her community and Polish heritage. The quintessential volunteer, she is president of the Orange County General Pulaski Committee, treasurer of the Pine Island Seniors, treasurer of the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society, and treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Polish Legion of American Veterans (PLAV) Post 16. Additionally, she is a member of the St. Stanislaus Rosary Society.

Cheerful, helpful and, of course, an excellent “keeper of the books,” Glowasczewski can be found either preparing and serving food at an event for the PLAV Post, building a float for the annual Pulaski Day Parade in New York City, or attending the Pine Island Seniors meetings. She is typically the first volunteer to arrive and the last to leave.

Melani Ortiz Aguilar



Melani Ortiz Aguilar has been serving as a volunteer counselor and tutor for the Warwick Area Farm Worker Organization’s (WAFO) homework helper program. She is also a member of the Young Outstanding Latinas Organization at WAFO.

Matthew Morgiewicz



Matthew Morgiewicz’s high school guidance counselor describes him as a diligent and highly intelligent student, a young man of impeccable character and integrity, and an excellent leader who frequently engages in opportunities to help and serve others. He has maintained a stellar 96.63 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society (NHS), National English Honor Society, Student Government Association and plays varsity golf. He is a peer tutor in STEM, a peer mentor for new student orientation days, and is currently the NHS treasurer. Morgiewicz is also a dedicated volunteer and outstanding citizen in his local community. He volunteers at The Warwick Hope Chest and plays an active role at St. Joseph’s and St. Stanislaus.

The Chamber will hold a presentation in honor of Theresa Glowasczewski at its holiday mixer, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 11. Melani Ortiz Aguilar and Matthew Morgiewicz will be honored at the Chamber’s annual social at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Blue Arrow Farm, located at 6 Glenwood Road in Pine Island.