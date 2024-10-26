Pine Island Chamber names Citizen of the Year

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce has named John Lashuay this year’s Pine Island Citizen of the Year for his dedication to the community. He is a Pine Island volunteer firefighter and recently completed over 150 hours of New York State fire training to become an interior firefighter. He has been an active member of the PTA alongside his wife Kara; they have four children together. He also volunteers his time coaching soccer and has been the pastor of Pine Island Bible Church for 15 years. In addition to being a spiritual adviser to many, his congregation puts on an annual 9/11 Memorial Service and First Responders Appreciation Day at the firehouse. They provide lunch for local first responders after the service.

“John has been on our radar for a few years, so we are proud to honor him as the 2024 Pine Island Citizen of the Year,” the Chamber said in its announcement.

The Chamber also announced the winner of its Youth Achievement Award: Angel Gualan, a senior at Warwick Valley High School and a volunteer for numerous organizations. He has volunteered at the Warwick Area Farmworker Organization, the Alamo Community Center, and Dulce Esperanza summer camp. He has completed the Warwick Police Department Junior Academy and has been a member of the WAFO Boys Club for three years. This past summer he completed the Morehouse Medical School certification for high school and young adult community health workers. He hopes to attend SUNY Oneonta with the goal of becoming a police officer.