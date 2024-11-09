Pine Island Chamber board members sworn in

Members of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were sworn in on Nov. 3 by Warwick Town Justice Peter Barlet.

The Chamber also celebrated Youth Achievement award winner Angel Gualan, a senior at Warwick Valley High School. He has volunteered at the Warwick Area Farmworker organization, the Alamo Community Center, and Dulce Esperanza summer camp. He has completed the Warwick Police Department’s junior academy and has been a member of the WAFO Boys Club for three years. This past summer he completed the Morehouse Medical School certification for high school and young adult community health workers. He hopes to attend SUNY Oneonta with the goal of becoming a police officer.