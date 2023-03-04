Pine Island. Black Dirt Scholarship now open for high school students

The Black Dirt Scholarship Fund was created in 2012 from a portion of the proceeds of the Black Dirt Feast. It is presented by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and offers $1,500 to each of three applicants who have demonstrated a commitment to and involvement in community volunteer service or community work experience.

The focus is on applicants who have chosen to pursue careers in the following categories that celebrate the character of the Pine Island community, past and present: Agriculture, Arts and Sciences, Culinary Arts/Hospitality, or Equestrian Studies.

The application is available for download at www.pineislandny.com/black-dirt-scholarship/

All materials must be submitted to the students’ high school guidance department by March 31, 2023 or postmarked for applicants/residents attending high schools or colleges outside Warwick, no later than April 24, 2023.

Application materials can be mailed to: Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Black Dirt Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 354, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Since its founding in 1961, the mission of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce has been to promote prosperity in the business community, support and enhance the uniqueness of the region, and to enrich the lives of all residents through community spirit and cooperation.