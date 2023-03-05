Pine Island. Annual Easter Bunny Breakfast

Blue Arrow Farm will host its annual Easter Bunny Breakfast at 86 Glenwood Rd. in Pine Island on Sunday, March 26, 2023. There will be one seating at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served with included coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and juice boxes. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children, but seating is limited and expected to sell out quickly.

To purchase tickets, log onto https://bluearrowfarmllc.ticketspice.com/blue-arrow-breakfast-with-the-easter-bunny For more information, call 845-533-3351.