PIE students encourage pet adoption with poetry and drawings

The students in the Partners In Education (PIE) program at Sanfordville Elementary wrote and illustrated poetry about adoptable pets as a part of their poetry thematic unit.



Students in PIE 3/4, alongside their Kindergarten reading buddies learned about the many pets at the Warwick Valley Humane Society by reading pet profiles which gave them a glimpse into each pet’s personality and needs. After picking a pet, each pair of students worked together to make a beautifully illustrated poem in hopes it would help each animal find a forever home.

Keep an eye out for poems to be featured on the humane society’s social media posts and on display at the humane society facility.