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PIE students encourage pet adoption with poetry and drawings

Young Life. Third and fourth grade students partner with Kindergarteners to highlight adoptable animals at the Warwick Valley Humane Society.

Warwick /
| 02 Jun 2026 | 01:44
    A poem and drawing for Chase, a dog available for adoption at the Warwick Valley Humane Society.
    A poem and drawing for Chase, a dog available for adoption at the Warwick Valley Humane Society. ( Photo provided.)

The students in the Partners In Education (PIE) program at Sanfordville Elementary wrote and illustrated poetry about adoptable pets as a part of their poetry thematic unit.

Students in PIE 3/4, alongside their Kindergarten reading buddies learned about the many pets at the Warwick Valley Humane Society by reading pet profiles which gave them a glimpse into each pet’s personality and needs. After picking a pet, each pair of students worked together to make a beautifully illustrated poem in hopes it would help each animal find a forever home.

Keep an eye out for poems to be featured on the humane society’s social media posts and on display at the humane society facility.