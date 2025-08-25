Picnic welcomes 750 seniors

The Town of Warwick held its annual Senior Picnic at the Warwick Town Park On Tuesday, Aug. 19. It was co-sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and Town of Warwick’s Department of Public Works (DPW), who both helped organize and coordinate the event.

Lots of volunteers that helped with setting up, cooking, serving, cleaning up, and overall organization. Students from Warwick Valley High School volunteered by driving seniors from the parking lot to the picnic area in a golf cart.

Supervisor Jesse Dwyer opened up the event by welcoming seniors, introducing local and county executives, and thanking local businesses and organizations, donors, and volunteers. Dwyer also helped hand out hot dogs, chicken and desserts.

Julie Roome of Warwick, who was a contestant on “The Voice” (Season 24), sang the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

As all seniors that lived in the Town of Warwick area were invited, approximately 750 seniors were in attendance. Busses picked up seniors at the local senior centers to assist with their rides.