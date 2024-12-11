x
Photos: 11th annual Santapalooza

greenwood lake, n.y. /
| 11 Dec 2024 | 10:38
    Paddleboarders and kayakers take part in the 11th annual Santapalooza on Greenwood Lake on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    The event is organized by Jersey Paddle Boards.
    Santapalooza participants move up the east arm of Greenwood Lake.
