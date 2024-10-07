Peter Barlet honored as NY Magistrate of the Year

Warwick Town Justice Peter Barlet was honored with the 2024 Eugene W. Salisbury Magistrate of the Year Award on Sept. 22 at the annual conference of the New York State Magistrates Association in Niagara Falls.

Aside from his 36 years of service as Warwick town justice, Barlet has served as village justice in the village of Florida and associate justice in the villages of Warwick and Greenwood Lake. In 2012, he was elected president of the New York State Magistrates Association. Barlet also volunteers his legal services as judge advocate for Nicolas P. Lesando, Jr., American Legion Post 214 in Warwick.