Pathways to Flourishing program

Pathways to Flourishing – a program providing opportunities for teens to grow and play through music, art, song, movement and poetry – will be held at Mountain Lake Park Lodge, 46 Bowden Road in Warwick. Put together by We the People Warwick, the sessions run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 9 and each Wednesday throughout the month.

Participants will be able to explore comic making, costuming, creative writing and rap, yoga and meditation, and teens can join for as many sessions as they want.

For specifics or to sign up, log onto wethepeoplewarwick.org/pathways-to-flourishing. Email wethepeoplewarwick@gmail.com for more information.