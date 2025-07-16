Over 12K join Telephone Town Hall meeting

On Monday July 14, 2025, Congressman Pat Ryan hosted a Telephone Town Hall to address community concerns following recent passage of H.R. 1 - known as the “One Big beautiful Bill” - or H.R. 1.

According to Ryan’s office, about 12,300 people joined the town hall to raise concerns about how cuts to essential programs – including Medicaid and SNAP – will impact their lives, their families and their neighbors.

Ryan called the bill a “Big Ugly Betrayal” of his constituents and the American people, adding that it cuts of over a trillion dollars from essential programs that Hudson Valley families rely on while adding to the national debt.

“On Monday, more than 12,000 members of our community joined my Town Hall. I heard from small business owners already struggling to make ends meet, from farmers, from seniors, from disabled veterans and from thousands of folks worried about their Medicaid. They’re rightfully outraged – the Hudson Valley deserves better than Trump’s ‘Big, Ugly Betrayal’ hurting our community,” Ryan said.

Participants asked questions about benefits for themselves and their families, threats to veterans services, and cuts to their health care.