OSI transfers land to Orange County for new Schunnemunk Rail Trail

A 10-mile-long piece of unused railbed that was saved from being developed into warehouse space by the Open Space Institute (OSI) is now owned by Orange County, OSI announced this week. The land transfer allows for the future construction of the Schunnemunk Rail Trail at Schunnemunk State Park. According to OSI, this trail will “improve public access to nature, support public health and wellbeing, provide new non-motorized transportation options, and further a regional network of connected trails.”

The Schunnemunk Rail Trail aims to connect the 3,800-acre Schunnemunk Mountain State Park with the 1,550-acre Goosepond Mountain State Park and link to both the Salisbury Mills-Cornwall and Harriman train stations.

“Connecting these protected landscapes will help support the movement of wildlife and people through one of New York State’s most heavily developed and fastest growing regions,” OSI added in its announcement.

The 101-acre property starts at the Moodna Viaduct in Cornwall and goes through the towns of Blooming Grove and Chester, and the village of Washingtonville. The property ends at Orange County’s Camp LaGuardia, which is adjacent to the Orange County Heritage Trail in Chester.

“OSI is excited to advance plans for the Schunnemunk Rail Trail with the transfer of the railbed to Orange County. The project is central to OSI’s Highlands West Connectivity Plan and will improve access to nature for countless Orange County residents and visitors,” said Dene Lee, OSI’s vice president of Northeast Land. “We thank County Executive Neuhaus and Orange County for a fruitful and sustained partnership to protect land and build trail connections that provide recreation and transportation options.”

“The Schunnemunk Rail Trail will provide residents with another great space to use for exercise, as well as offering bicycle and pedestrian connections for commuters,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “This project will improve public transportation and will showcase another beautiful area of our county. It is an impressive expansion of the county’s rail trail network and will facilitate the conservation of significant open space.”

The OSI-created plan seeks to establish an interconnected trail system spanning more than 93,000 acres of protected land in the region. Once completed, the rail trail — including five historic railroad bridges crossing and recrossing the Moodna Creek — will be part of a 29-mile-long multi-use recreational trail that runs through the city of Middletown and five villages in Orange County: Harriman, Monroe, Chester, Goshen, and Washingtonville. OSI said its acquisition of the unused rail line achieved roughly 30% of the plan’s goal.

The Schunnemunk Rail Trail project is also part of a master recreation plan being developed by Orange County with OSI’s support. According to OSI, the plan includes the creation of the Schunnemunk Rail Trail; the transformation of Camp LaGuardia into a county park; and improved connections to the 19.5-mile Heritage Trail. “The plan seeks to create a world-class outdoor campground and provide improved recreational opportunities for walkers, runners, cyclists, hikers, campers, and birders,” OSI added.

OSI originally purchased the Schunnemunk Rail Trail property in 2019 before transferring the property to Orange County. Construction of the rail trail is subject to Orange County Legislature approval and timeline, including the necessary environmental reviews.