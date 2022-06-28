Orthodontic appreciation leads to sholarships

Family Orthodontics’ Dr. Haesin Jung selected two recipients for their third annual “Smile Power Scholarship”. Applicants submitted essays on the positive impact of orthodontic treatment on their lives and the power of a confident smile. Winners were selected anonymously from the Warwick and Port Jervis areas. Both winners were from Warwick. Each received $1,000 to use toward their education.

Aiden Woods is attending William Paterson University to become a professional musician.

Jessica Tagg is attending Ohio State University to become a veterinarian.